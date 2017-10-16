Colin Kaepernick Files Lawsuit Against NFL, Accuses Owners Of Racism

More news from the NFL that isn’t about actual football: Colin Kaepernick is engaging in one of the most bone headed lawsuits of all time. Because Colin was unable to secure a quarterback job this off season, he’s decided that it’s because of collusion between the NFL owners, and not that fact that his play on the field has undoubtably been declining for 3 straight seasons.

I am told that @Kaepernick7 has filed a grievance under the CBA for collusion against the owners. If accurate, this is huge. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) October 15, 2017

More: @Kaepernick7 is preparing statement about his filing of grievance against owners for collusion under CBA. It should be released soon. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) October 15, 2017

Kaepernick has hired attorney Mark Geragos. Who has represented numerous high profile clients. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) October 15, 2017

It will be impossible for Colin Kaepernick to prove that all 32 owners got together and all decided to keep Kaepernick out of the league for their own best interest.

For one, this just flat out didn’t happen, we are talking about billionaires here, Jerry Jones, Robert Craft, Dan Snyder, each of them own a plethora of other businesses, and some of them own teams in other sports, my point is they are wealthy, successful and most of all, busy men. They don’t have time to call each other up and collectively make decisions on one player out of hundreds, most owners don’t make personnel decisions for the team at all, they have general managers.

Secondly, if the situation above did actually happen, Kaepernick would have to prove beyond reasonable doubt, that the 32 owners all had contact with each other, which is impossible. There are a million ways this hypothetical meeting could have happened with men of this stature, and for Colin to prove even half these teams colluded against him is near impossible.

This is nothing more than another publicity stunt for the declining quarterback out of a job. I’m sure Colin believed he would be picked up by a team this offseason, but truth is, he has just always been overrated because he made it to a super bowl and lost. I think the NFL free agent market is now properly rating him as an asset, given his declining play 3 years in a row.