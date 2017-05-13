Colin Kaepernick Begs For A Job, Look What The Response Is

Last year, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was soaking in the attention when he made headlines for sitting down during the national anthem before his games to protest racial inequality. But his methods were questionable and controversial, and combined with a season of abysmal performance, he got himself dropped from the NFL team.

Now, Kaepernick has been unable to find another team to sign him. For the past few months, the former quarterback has been claiming that he was blackballed by the ‘racist’ NFL. This accusation was shut down this week by ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap, who noted that Kaepernick has no evidence for his claims.

“[Y]ou cannot deny that he has been, to some degree, [a] distraction, whatever that means,” Schaap said, according to Breitbart. “There’s one thing that NFL owners, NFL general managers don’t want in a backup quarterback, we’ve heard this before, and it’s a distraction. And I think there’s a false equivalency sometimes made, ‘Ok, well, he’s better than [Blaine] Gabbert and Gabbert got signed.’ For what, $1 million? I think we know that Colin Kaepernick wants significantly more money than that.”

“If we’re going to throw around accusations that he’s being blackballed because of his political beliefs, I believe there should be some evidence,” he added. “And I haven’t seen it.”