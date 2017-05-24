CNN’s Van Jones Gets Crushed After Calling President Trump A ‘Snowflake’… Watch

Every single day, CNN and other media news outlets seem to be on a mission to dismiss President Trump as a racist, sexist, homophobic bigot. They blame him for everything going wrong in the country, but can’t seem to handle when he calls them ‘fake news.’ Now, CNN has just called the President of the United States of America a ‘snowflake.’

The term ‘snowflake’ is popularly used to refer to someone who is very fragile. Interestingly, it is the perfect description for most liberals.

“When he ran he was this tough guy, This guy who’s going to get things done, this great negotiator,” said CNN’s Van Jones in a recent segment. “He was Trumpzilla. He was going to make Washington bow down. He was going to drain the swamp. Now he’s President Snowflake. Everything he says, ‘Oh, they’re mean to me, and they don’t like me, and I just don’t understand it and it’s not fair.’”

“It turns out you don’t have Trumpzilla — you’ve got President Snowflake,” he continued.

The internet was quick to admonish Jones for his blatant disrespect of our country’s leader. Watch the segment below and tell us what you think about his comments.