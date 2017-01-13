CNN’s Jim Acosta Gets Brutal Wakeup Call On Live TV After Harassing Trump [VIDEO]

This week, President-elect Donald Trump proved that he doesn’t intend to play by the mainstream media’s rules when he shut down CNN reporter Jim Acosta. During a press conference, Trump told Acosta that his organization is “fake news.”

CNN had spent the 24 hours before the event reporting on a fake news story that Trump had made secret financial deals with Russia. They also reported scandalous stories about Trump’s rumored encounters with prostitutes. Apparently, that was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Just hours after Trump’s public confrontation of Acosta, incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told Lou Dobbs that the CNN reporter’s behavior will not be tolerated at future gatherings.

“Jim Acosta was inappropriate, rude and disrespectful,” Spicer claimed in an interview. “And he did it twice. He did it then in the clip you showed there and he did it later. I informed him that his behavior was rude, disrespectful and inappropriate and if it happened again I would have him removed…”

“I’ll tell you this, if I watched President Obama treated like this, if I watched President Clinton treated like this, I would react the same,” he added. “The office of President of the United States deserves a level of respect. And having a reporter stand up and basically yell and scream and act as inappropriately and rude as he did is a disgrace. We’re better than that.”

What do you think? Do you agree with Spicer? Does Trump deserve to be treated with respect?