CNN’s Jim Acosta Gets Absolutely Humiliated After AttackingTrump At Press Conference

During Thursday’s press conference at the White House, President Trump was confronted once again by deranged CNN reporter Jim Acosta. The liberal reporter seems intent on disrespecting Trump—but things didn’t go very well for him this time around.

In fact, Trump reportedly shut Acosta down, letting him know he works for a fake news organization.

“You look at your show that goes on at 10 in the evening,” Trump began. “The panel is almost always exclusively anti-Trump. The good news is he doesn’t have good ratings…But the hatred and venom coming from his mouth. I watch it, I see it, I am amazed by it.”

“They’ll take this news conference—I’m actually having a very good time—but they’ll take this news conference…That’s how I won, I won with news conferences and speeches. I certainly didn’t win with you people—that’s for sure,” Trump continued. “But I am having a good time. Tomorrow you will say: Donald Trump rants and raves…But I’m not ranting and raving. I love this. I’m having a good time. But tomorrow, the headlines are going to be: Donald Trump rants and raves.”

On Friday, Jim Hoft continued the attack on Acosta, calling him a ‘stalker’ for the way he has treated the president.

“Of all people, this is the guy who started an argument with Trump a couple weeks ago and now he wants Trump to call on him?” Hoft said. “He’s like some stalker from a broken relationship that can’t get over you.”