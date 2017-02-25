CNN’s Chris Cuomo Destroys Little Girl Because She Doesn’t Want To See Guys In Locker Room Shower

This week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made a delivered a bizarre speech insulting President Trump for his new transgender bathroom laws and said he would make sure businesses in New York would continue to comply with the previous policy.

“As the federal government seeks to roll back the progress we have achieved toward equality, we in New York will never stop fighting to ensure the LBGTQ community and all Americans are afforded the equal protections guaranteed to them by the United States constitution,” said Andrew Cuomo.

“The misguided action taken by the federal government last night runs contrary to the New York Promise of individual freedoms,” he added. “With the stroke of a pen, they seek to move this country backwards.”

“Today, I am urging the State Education Department to issue a directive to all school districts making it clear that – regardless of Washington’s action – the rights and protections that had been extended to all students in New York remain unchanged under state law,” he concluded.

CNN reporter and Andrew Cuomo’s brother, Chris Cuomo supported his decision and labeled anyone who disagreed as ‘intolerant.’

“What do you tell a 12 year old girl who doesn’t want to see a penis in the locker room?” one Twitter user asked of Cuomo.

“I wonder if she is the problem or her overprotective and intolerant dad? Teach tolerance,” Chris Cuomo tweeted back.

This just gets more and more disturbing. Do you agree?