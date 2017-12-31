CNN’s Brian Stelter Claims Fox Does A Disservice To Viewers By Giving Exact Information

Brians Stetler of CNN recently called out Fox New’s segment “Fox and Friends” for apparently doing a “disservice to viewers,” his reasoning is a little questionable.

As was reported by The Daily Caller on Thursday, the approval ratings of Trump and Obama after their first years is very very close, much closer than the public would probably think given how much negative news there is about Trump.

“Fox & Friends” shared this fact on air Friday morning, leading the president to tweet out his satisfaction about the polls.

While the Fake News loves to talk about my so-called low approval rating, @foxandfriends just showed that my rating on Dec. 28, 2017, was approximately the same as President Obama on Dec. 28, 2009, which was 47%…and this despite massive negative Trump coverage & Russia hoax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

Then here comes Brian Stetler to give his 2 cents on the issue. Which is that comparing any poll numbers favorable to Trump is a “disservice.”

“This is a prime example of how ‘Fox & Friends’ does a disservice to viewers,” Stelter tweeted.

Lets look at the facts of the situation. On Dec. 28, 2009, according to a Rasmussen poll, Obama had a 47 percent approval rating. On Dec. 28, 2017, Trump had a 46 percent approval rating. Obama’s approval rating on December 29, 2009 —

just one day later — was 46 percent, the exact same as Trump’s, weird right?

So Stetler either didn’t look at the number and assumed Obama’s rating was way higher, or he’s mad at Fox for reporting the truth to people and dropping the “everybody hates Trump” charade.

Clarification (5:43 pm ET):

Stelter disputed this article’s assertion that he took issue with the poll comparisons because they are favorable to the president. Rather, he said, Fox News was misleading its viewers by making the president appear more popular than he actually is.

“It is a ‘disservice’ to mislead the public about the president’s popularity,” Stelter told The Daily Caller. “Fox’s own poll data has shown that the president’s approval rating lags far behind all other presidents in modern history.”

Of course CNN had a clarification, because they are always wrong the first time, check your facts there Stetler.