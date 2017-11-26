CNN’s April Ryan Calls Sarah Sanders’ Pie Fake, But Gets Instantly Shut Up

The most meaningless story in the last few months surfaces this Thanksgiving, one that even has me annoyed that I have to write about it because it’s concerning that the liberals care so much about it.. but they are accusing Sarah Sanders of stealing the image of the pie she posted for Thanksgiving… not that she stole a pie, but that she used a picture from a different website.. which she didn’t even do.. The left is so sad.

Show it to us on a table. https://t.co/ifeSBlSZW7 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 24, 2017

I am not trying to be funny but folks are already saying #piegate and #fakepie Show it to us on the table with folks eating it and a pic of you cooking it. I am getting the biggest laugh out of this. I am thankful for this laugh on Black Friday! https://t.co/ifeSBlSZW7 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 24, 2017

The cries of the pie being fake were mostly from April D Ryan, who offered no evidence of the pie being fake, or the picture being stolen, just the fact that she really thinks it was and decided to demand evidence from Sarah Sanders as if she cared about defending herself over a pie.

This is really sad and petty for Democrats, even if they aren’t serious about the accusations, it is unprofessional, and a big waste of everybody’s holiday time reading about a fake pie conspiracy.

I guess April D Ryan didn’t have any other good material to tweet to her followers, so she thought she would dig up the dumbest, and pettiest argument she could on twitter in an attempt to get her 15 minutes of fame.

Sarah Sanders responded with class, as we expected her to, telling April Ryan that she will bake her one next week. You don’t have to do that Sarah.

The New York Daily News wrote an article entitled, “No one believes that Sarah Huckabee Sanders baked this piece.” The piece cited Ryan and noted pecan pie experts “@dumptrump33” and “NotMyPresident” as evidence. This story is a joke and needs to die, I honestly can’t tell if Democrats are being serious, if they are thats a serious issue and it’s really sad, and it’s they’re not, they have a horrible sense of humor.