CNN’s Anderson Cooper Gets Massive Wakeup Call Live For Fake News On Trump

Earlier this week, CNN host Anderson Cooper got into a heated debate with White House Deputy Assistant Sebastian Gorka. Later, Fox News host Sean Hannity put Cooper in his place, claiming that Gorka “owned” him and calling the interview “must watch TV.”

“Anderson Cooper at one point scolded Sebastian Gorka and said, ‘I’m just gonna ignore the insults because I really don’t think they got us anywhere,’” Joe Concha began. He then discussed the post-interview analysis, where Cooper called Gorka ‘The Hungarian Don Rickles.’

“Anderson Cooper, the face of that network and their highest-paid person there who should act like a professional, called Gorka ‘The Hungarian Don Rickles,’” he stated. “So that is where things are getting personal. It’s no longer about anything else but hurling an insult where a guy can’t defend himself.”

“If you’re gonna insult somebody, don’t bring up Don Rickles,” Concha added. “He just died three months ago. He was beloved. Find another example besides a beloved entertainer like Don Rickles.”