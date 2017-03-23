CNN Takes Huge Hit, They Never Expected This From The Surveillance Report

On Wednesday afternoon, CNN made a deflated announcement that some messages from members of the Donald Trump transition team, and possibly the president himself, had been intercepted and released to other agencies—with their names unmasked.

That evening, CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” announced its own “breaking report,” suggesting it had information that Trump associates had coordinated with Russian operatives to release information that was damaging to Clinton’s campaign. Of course, CNN’s “exclusive” story was only based on anonymous sources that suggested that Trump associates “may have coordinated” with Russian operatives.

Here’s a peek into what CNN reported:

One law enforcement official said the information in hand suggests “people connected to the campaign were in contact and it appeared they were giving the thumbs up to release information when it was ready.” But other U.S. officials who spoke to CNN say it’s premature to draw that inference from the information gathered so far since it’s largely circumstantial.

The FBI cannot yet prove that collusion took place, but the information suggesting collusion is now a large focus of the investigation, the officials said.

Critics were quick to notice the extensive amount of “ifs” in a “breaking” news story, and the fact that this came from an anonymous source reportedly associated with the FBI. But Democrats quickly latched onto the information and started spreading it like fact.

And CNN wonders why Trump calls them fake news…