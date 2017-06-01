CNN Shocks Everyone With Response To Kathy Griffin’s Controversial Trump Assault

After outraging both sides of the political aisle with her disgusting stunt, Kathy Griffin apologized for holding a replica of President Trump’s severed head for cameras on Tuesday.

“I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong,” Griffin tweeted yesterday.

“I sincerely apologize. I’m a comic. I cross the line. I move the line and then I cross it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn’t funny, I get it. I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career. I’ve asked for your forgiveness, taking down the image. I’m going to ask the photographer to take down the image. And I beg for your forgiveness. I went too far. I made a mistake and I was wrong,” she added.

Even Chelsea Clinton spoke out against Griffin, calling her stunt “vile and wrong.”

“It is never funny to joke about killing a president,” she added.

CNN also released a statement in response saying it was “evaluating” its New Years Eve coverage, which Griffin had been chosen to star in.

“We found what she did disgusting and offensive,” a CNN spokesperson said. “We are pleased to see she has apologized and asked that the photos be taken down. We are evaluating our New Year’s Eve coverage and have made no decisions at this point.”

Not all of America bought the apology, noting that her PR agency probably crafted the response for her.