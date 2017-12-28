CNN Reporter Spreads False Claims That Republicans Funded Trump-Russia Dossier [WATCH]

The CNN fake news saga continues, as Even Perez, a CNN correspondent, mistakingly told his viewers that the Trump-Russian dossier was first funded by anti-Trump Republicans, which is a completely unfounded claim.

Perez was responding to a Donald Trump tweet, who called the dossier a “pile of garbage.” Perez has close ties to the cofounders of Fusion GPS, the firm behind the dossier, which CNN failed to disclose to it’s viewers. Perez is interested in changing the narrative from Fusion GPS being the bad guys, to Republicans being the bad guys.

“Look, the fact is that the dossier was compiled as part of opposition research, first paid for by Republicans who were opposed to Donald Trump and then later on by Democrats and the Clinton camp, people associated with the Clinton campaign who wanted to try to bring him down,” Perez said.

That “fact” cited by Perez — that anti-Trump Republicans originally funded the dossier — has been ruled “false” by fact-checkers.

This error by Perez marks at least the third time a member of CNN has eluded to the Russian Dossier being funded by Republicans.

This just goes to show how CNN reports on news. CNN tries to make delivering news like a timeline, you report whatever information you get, regardless of it’s true or not, then you change the news as new information surfaces.

That is not how the public deserves to get it’s news, you end up making bogus claims like Perez did, and then retracting, or backtracking on your statements as CNN has done many times.

News needs to be confirmed, verified, nobody is interested in opinions unless they are based in solid facts, and CNN consistently throws out opinions and half truths in an attempt to confuse the public. Don’t report something as fact, unless it is a verified fact.