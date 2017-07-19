CNN Reporter Rejects Trump As Her President, Gets Instantly Crushed

Instead of simply practicing journalism, CNN has been busy giving liberal extremists a platform to spread their hatred toward our country’s democratically-elected president. Americans are sick and tired of their tasteless attempts to undermine President Donald Trump.

In a recent segment, political commentator Angela Rye reached a new low when she refused to admit that Donald Trump is her president. Rye was appearing on the CNN show New Day to take part in a discussion with former Trump advisor Jack Kingston about the controversy surrounding Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer.

“There are a lot of things your president has done to defy logic,” Rye said to Kingston. “Let’s at least acknowledge that.”

“Your president, Angela. Your president too,” Kingston shot back.

“Well he’s your president,” Rye said in a childish protest.

At the end of the segment, CNN’s Josh Berman confirmed that Donald Trump is “the President of the United States.” That’s a fact many liberals just can’t seem to grasp.