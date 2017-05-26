CNN Reporter Demands That Trey Gowdy Have His Ass Kicked… Watch What Happens Next

Recently, Trey Gowdy was victorious in getting former CIA director John Brennan to admit that there was no evidence of collusion between President Trump’s campaign and Russia. Apparently, this was enough for CNN’s Counterterrorism Analyst Phil Mudd to insist that “Trey Gowdy ought to have his ass kicked.”

“He knows the difference between intelligence and evidence,” Mudd said. “Let me tell you something, Alisyn, if you’re an American citizen, and the National Security Agency collects intelligence, that is intercepts of Russians, who report what you’ve said, do you think it’s fair to go to a court and say that’s evidence that you did something wrong?”

“That’s why the FBI is going to take a year or more to investigate this because the American citizens involved in this have a right to have evidence presented in a court beyond a conversation that Russian official reports,” Mudd added. “In my world, this distinction is black and white. It is a hard line. I know it’s frustrating for the American people. But I hope they don’t want evidence to be perceived as something that a Russian official says, and that’ sit, you can be convicted on that. It’s not.”

