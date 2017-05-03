CNN Reporter Cuomo Literally Runs Out Of Insults For Trump, Watch What He Does Next… Hilarious

President Trump has been outspoken in his distaste for CNN, labeling it ‘fake news.’ Now, CNN’s Chris Cuomo has come under fire for saying that a journalist being called fake news is the ‘equivalent’ to a black person being called the N-word.

That comment didn’t sit well for obvious reasons. And you can bet that if someone on Fox News had made that remark, their job would be on the line.

It’s clear that Trump has gotten under Cuomo’s skin, driving him to the point of lunacy. He has been unable to let it go. He’s forgotten that while Obama was president, he repeatedly bullied Fox News, and Rush Limbaugh.

“There is a good chance the president of the United States is watching us right now,” Cuomo said in a recent segment. “He watches this show. He monitors the media. He criticizes it. All of that is within his right. But with power comes accountability. And there is something wrong with him attacking a free press. There is something wrong with him wanting to change the libel laws.”