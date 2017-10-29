CNN Propagates Sick Fake News On Russian Dossier

Democrats are trying to turn the fact that the Russian dossier is fake into a positive by blaming it on Republicans, unbelievable. Democrats are trying to create the narrative that the dossier was created by anti-Trump republicans, who were first to pay Fusion GPS for opposition research.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer reported that a Republican “first established contact” with Fusion GPS, which hasn’t been confirmed, but is believed to be true.

This was talked about on Wolf Blitzers show, and while that’s happening, the banner underneath the speaker said “who’s the anti Trump Republican who helped fund dossier?” which is very different then making first contact then that contact ending before dossier was created.

The Republican who is believed to have made initial contact was not involved in the creation of dossier, his contact with Fusion GPS ended before dossier was created and the Clinton foundation began picking up payments.

Blitzer’s guest, Rep. Sean Duffy, also noted that it has not been independently confirmed that a Republican was the initial Fusion GPS client.

“I don’t think they have credibility,” Duffy said of Fusion GPS. “I have seen no independent verification of that outside of what Fusion GPS said.”

Duffy brings up a great point, if the only informant is from Fusion GPS, who has been getting paid by the Clintons and the democrats, isn’t it very possible that the Clintons would pay Fusion GPS to say that Republicans were in contact with them first?

Even if it was indeed a republican who first made contact, it has still been confirmed that contact ended before the creation of dossier, democrats had picked up payments with the intention of creating dossier.

The Clintons are caught, and this is just one more desperate attempt to wiggle out before that crime couple ends up getting indicted.