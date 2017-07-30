CNN And MS-13 Gang Send Bad News To Our POTUS

CNN showed just how far they will go to insult President Trump this week when they interviewed MS-13 gang members and murderers in an attempt to make it seem like Trump is somehow helping them.

“The gang might actually be getting stronger. Why? The Trump administration’s own policies,” said Poppy Harlow.

“We sat down with two MS-13 gang members. And all of them sort of described a situation where the level of fear among immigrants is so high that its actually emboldening the gang,” said Dan Lieberman.

The hosts then went on to claim that because illegal immigrants are afraid to go to the police, gang jobs and violent crime is getting easier.

Of course, they are failing to tell a major part of the story. President Trump’s aggressive policies have actually led to the arrest of hundreds of members from MS-13. The idea that he is somehow helping them is just absurd.

What do you think? Are you tired of CNN’s manipulation?