CNN Massively Covers The Truck Blocking Them From Spying On Trump’s Golf Course [VIDEO]

CNN has a habit of covering the stories of the things that don’t matter, like Trump’s daily schedule and diet, and Melania’s daily schedule, and this story is no different, as they caught Trump playing golf while on vacation, scandalous right? and because a white truck came to obstruct the cameras taking a picture of the President on vacation, that is now news I guess.

This is getting to a point where it is creepy. CNN is so desperate for a shot of Trump playing golf so they can frame it as “he isn’t doing any work just playing golf” when in reality, this is vacation, so nobody cares, everybody wants to see real news, like the fact that China just got caught trading oil with North Korea, but CNN is under the impression that people want this instead of real news.

CNN has become a tabloid new site with paparazzi journalists who camp outside Trumps house to see what he’s eating before bed, it’s weird, it’s not news, and nobody cares.

In this video, this CNN journalist details how they would camp outside a break in the hedges to capture a picture of Trump playing golf, does this sound like political journalism to you? This sounds like a bunch of kids playing spy and their game got busted so they are all upset now.

“Today this truck showed up out of nowhere and actually moved at one point when our journalists tried to get a different angle,” CNN’s Ryan Nobles cried. “It’s clear no one wanted us to get a picture of the president golfing.”

Yeah if it’s clear now, maybe move onto a different story. Nobody cares how much diet coke Trump drinks on a daily basis, people want to hear about political news, start doing your jobs CNN!