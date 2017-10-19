CNN Journalist Mocks Trump For Helping McConnell, Forgets About One Huge Detail That Makes Her Look Like An Idiot

CNN political journalist Daniella Diaz tweeted a video on Twitter Monday afternoon mocking President Trump helping Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) up the steps after concluding their joint Rose Garden news conference.

“That hand-lock between Trump and McConnell, though,” Diaz tweeted out alongside a short video clip of the two men.

That hand-lock between Trump and McConnell, though. https://t.co/xFClDYCmdQ — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) October 16, 2017

What Daniella Diaz failed to consider however is that McConnell, who she was making fun of, is a polio survivor and physically needed help to climc the stairs. After repeatedly being called out on Twitter, 24 hours later, she still hadn’t retracted her statement, deleted the tweet, or even apologized.

A CNN colleague of hers took to twitter on her behalf and explained the situation.

“McConnell is a polio survivor, a reason why stairs can be tricky at times,” CNN’s Senior Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju wrote. “McConnell often goes up a step at a time, sometimes needs railing for assistance. This time, used Trump for balance.”

Diaz was absolutely blasted on twitter, my personal favorite response being: “You’re making fun of the President of the United States helping a polio survivor that stumbled. Stay classy CNN, stay classy.”

McConnell is an American hero and a symbol of perseverance and class. He talked about his affliction during his 1990’s reelection campaign as senator of Kentucky

“When I was a child and my dad was in World War II, I got polio. I recovered, but my family almost went broke,” McConnell said in the ad.

In 2016, McConnell wrote a book about his struggles, “The Long Game: A Memoir” in which he wrote about his battle with polio and the round-the-clock care his mother gave him when he fell ill with the disease at the age of 2.

American heros like McConnell should have the utmost respect from Americans, and poking fun at him for a disease he’s had to live with his entire life, one that cause him and his family so much suffering, is a hit well below the belt, and Diaz should be ashamed.