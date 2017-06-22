CNN Jim Acosta Has Public Meltdown After Trump Smears Him During Interview [WATCH]

CNN’s Jim Acosta has been doing everything in his power to make President Trump look as bad as possible, so it’s not surprising that reporters were not allowed audio or visual recording at the latest press briefing. Still, the move set Acosta off on yet another rant.

“That’s the White House behind me… It’s bizarre. I don’t know what world we’re living in right now, Brooke, where we’re standing at the White House, and they bring us into the briefing room here at the White House and they won’t answer these questions on camera or let us record the audio. I don’t know why everybody is going along with this,” said Acosta.

“The White House is refusing to answer those questions on camera or in any kind of fashion where we can record the audio. My guess is because they want their evasive answers not saved for posterity. That is the only conclusion one could draw. That when they give us answers, that it somehow reads better in print than it could be seen on television or heard over the radio,” he continued.

“And I guess people can say, well, there goes the media again. They’re acting like crybabies because they can’t cover things in the way that they want,” he added. “But, you know, maybe I’m old-fashioned, Brooke but I believe the White House for the United States should have the questions answered on camera to see what they’re saying and when they don’t do this, they’re doing a disservice to the people to the country.”