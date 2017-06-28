CNN Jim Acosta Goes Crazy On Sean Spicer Live On The Air [WATCH]

Recently, CNN’s Jim Acosta through a major tantrum over Sean Spicer’s decision not to allow audio or video recording in his press conferences. He interrupted the press conference multiple times demanding answers about the controversial decision.

“Maybe we should turn the cameras on. Sean, why don’t we turn the cameras on? Why don’t we turn the cameras on?” Acosta yelled.

“I’m sorry that you have to do this,” Spicer responded.

“Why not turn the cameras on, Sean? They’re in the room, the lights are on,” Acosta continued. But he didn’t stop there; he even started interrupting the questions of other reporters.

“If you are a taxpayer funded spokesman for the United States government, can you at least give us an explanation as to why the cameras are off?” Acosta pressed.

Spicer had already explained why he didn’t want recordings in the press conference. Acosta is demonstrating his point perfectly.

“There’s a lot of [journalists] that want to become YouTube stars and ask some snarky question that’s been asked eight times,” Spicer explained on the Laura Ingraham show. “The nice thing about turning the cameras off sometimes, and I find this, is that it is not ‘performance art,’ as you call it, that you end up having. I think sometimes, a more substantive discussion about actual issues because they’re not trying to get their clip.”

