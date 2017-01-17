CNN Jim Acosta Faces The Music After Running His Mouth At Trump

Millions of Americans applauded President-elect Donald Trump last week after he went head-to-head with a CNN reporter who was harassing him during a press conference. During the controversial altercation, Trump told Jim Acosta his organization is “fake news.”

CNN had spent the previous 24 hours reporting on a fake news story claiming the President-elect had made secret financial deals with Russia. The reports also included salacious stories about twisted encounters with prostitutes. Trump had clearly had enough of their corruption.

Now, incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is demanding that Acosta should apologize for his disrespectful behavior. He later added that he gave Acosta a warning in person at the press conference.

A CNN spokesman responded to these allegations from Spicer with the following statement:

“As we have learned many times, just because Sean Spicer says something doesn’t make it true. Jim Acosta is a veteran reporter with the utmost integrity and extensive experience in covering both the White House and the President-elect. Being persistent and asking tough questions is his job, and he has our complete support.”

What do you think? Does CNN need to be held accountable for their bias?