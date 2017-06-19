CNN Jim Acosta Caught Spreading Disgusting Lie About Scalise And Trump

CNN and the mainstream media are doing everything they can to downplay the attack in Virginia, which illustrates just how dangerous their anti-conservative rhetoric can be. Recently, CNN’s Tim Acosta spread a disturbing lie about President Trump’s visit with Scalise in the hospital.

“WH official on hospital visit: ‘President Trump did not meet with Scalise and did not go into the room where Scalise was being treated,’” Acosta tweeted. Less than a half hour later, he made another update.

“New pool report says POTUS did visit Scalise’s room in the hospital,” he tweeted.

Of course, that’s a major difference and one that needs to be called out. But Acosta wasn’t the only one attempting to use the tragedy to make Trump look bad. One Politico columnist recently wrote a story saying that Scalise’s shooting was “no big deal”.

“Getting shot is no big deal in America. About 309 people get shot every day in this country, and most get little attention from the media. Unless they happen to be a member of Congress. And wearing a bright red baseball uniform with the word ‘Republican’ in big, flowing white letters on the front,” Rodger Simon wrote.

“In that case, getting shot becomes a very big deal. Big enough to make the president of the United States drop his cellphone long enough to go on live TV and promise that ‘the entire world’ was praying for the congressman and others who had been shot Wednesday in Arlington, Virginia,” he added.