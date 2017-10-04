CNN Jeff Zeleny Says A Lot Of The Vegas Shooting Victims “Were Likely Trump Supporters”

CNN’s Jeff Zeleny, senior White House correspondent, thought it was okay to claim that Route 91 Harvest Festival concert goers were most likely Trump supporters.

Zeleny stated, “Something else, I think, to keep in mind–a lot of these country music supporters are likely Trump supporters. This is something, of course, hitting the tapestry of all Americans and there are going to be victims from across the country here.”

So he is not only stereotyping conservatives, but he is also justifying the actions of a psychopath? Wow, and this is who we choose to put on the air?

He also made the sarcastic comment in response to President Donald Trump visiting Las Vegas on Wednesday, “So, this is something I’m not surprised at all to see him go there visiting early.” What a jerk!

This is disgusting, he has no sympathy.

Should Jeff Zeleny be fired NOW?

Take a look: