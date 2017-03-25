CNN Host Calls Single Mom ‘Cheap’ Because She Doesn’t Like Obamacare On Live TV [VIDEO]

In a recent segment, CNN host Chris Cuomo called conservative commentator Mary Katherine Ham ‘cheap’ because she did not like Obamacare. She started by arguing that liberals are exaggerating about what will happen if you repeal the failed healthcare policy.

“On the essential health benefits, the idea that you gut all the essential health benefits and then there are no requirements of insurance companies is just not true. This is a highly regulated industry and it would go back to the state regulations,” she commented. “So there would be plenty of those preserved. And the pre-existing conditions part, which you’re discussing, is part of this package.”

“That’s part of balancing this whole act and trying to bring down these prices because you, sir, are paying for pediatric dental even if you don’t have children. That is a problem,” she continued.

“There’s a reason for that,” Cuomo began.

“Yeah, because liberals love federal power,” Ham pushed back.

“Look, you can be cheap about it or you can look at the facts. You make your choice,” Cuomo continued.

“You can be nasty about it, or you can listen to me,” Ham shot back, before effectively arguing her point. “One of the ways you can deal with that is by cutting some of these ‘essential health benefits’ because some of them are indeed not essential. And you could give people more flexibility to have slightly less expensive and slightly less comprehensive plans, which is what many young people would like to buy.”