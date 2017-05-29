CNN Goes Way Over The Top With Ridiculous Reaction To Gianforte’s Big Triumph

GOP candidate Greg Gianforte of Montana made headlines last week for body slamming a liberal reporter who refused to leave him alone. Gianforte won the election—and now CNN reporters are reacting in the most dramatic way possible.

“As reporters, insults, abuse, it’s part of the job,” CNN’s John Vause said to Kyung Lah. “But it seems that the tone and the mood there among, what a lot of voters—many voter voters in Montana—it’s gone beyond that. Is that what you are experiencing and seeing first hand?”

“It’s very surprising and I don’t know how to describe it other than to say I’m taken aback by it,” Lah responded. “It’s almost like group-think that, when they don’t take the time to get to know you, to find out if you might be a human being or might have children, or parents or where you live. If they don’t engage with you as a human and they only see you as part of a block, the mainstream media, they don’t take to that very kindly.”

It’s no wonder that conservatives would be frustrated with the ‘mainstream’ media—which attempts to label them as racist, sexist, and homophobic on a regular basis.

“I feel weird saying this but stay safe out there,” Vause added very dramatically.

What do you think of this ridiculous segment?