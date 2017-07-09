CNN Gets Terrible News… This Is The Beginning Of The End

It’s hard to imagine things getting much worse for CNN. After a series of blunders and scandals, the network has watched its ratings slip to number 13 in cable television in the last week. Fox News reigned at number one, with MSNBC in second place.

The network only attracted 711,000 viewers on an average day during the period, compared to 1.82 million for Fox News and 1.34 million for MSNBC. This is the latest blow in a sixth-month decline for the network. Meanwhile, Fox News has stayed strong.

It’s been a rough year for the network. Three of CNN’s journalists were forced to resign after CNN retracted an article falsely alleging that President Trump’s adviser Anthony Scaramucci had links to Russia. Undercover footage released by Project Veritas showed a CNN producer claiming that the network’s coverage of the Trump-Russia scandal was “mostly bullsh*t.” Another video captured Van Jones admitting the Russia story is a “big nothing burger.”

What do you think? Could this be the end of CNN?