CNN Don Lemon Loses It After Reporter Assaulted, ‘It’s All Because Of Trump!’

In Montana, a GOP candidate named Greg Gianforte infamously body-slammed a reporter who refused to leave him alone. In a recent segment, Don Lemon made the ridiculous claim that all of this is President Trump’s fault.

“You don’t think it’s because the guy who’s in office now has said very horrible things about reporters and has said that the reporters are the enemy of the American people?” Lemon exclaimed, clearly on edge.

“No, I think if we look back at history, we can see that—especially in this country—we have had a lot of instances with violence with politicians and people going back and forth,” Paris Dennard pushed back. “But my point is this, Don. We have an issue right now going on where people think they can do anything with their fists, and with their hands like this candidate did, and we have people who think they can say anything they want to as well. They are both wrong.”

“I’m telling you I am, I’m not trying, I’m just saying I can’t believe that you believe the words that are coming out of your mouth,” Lemon shot back, losing it. “You’re obviously on television just saying that because you feel that you have to defend everything about this particular person in office, if you actually sit there.”

Watch the hostile interview below and tell us what you think.