CNN declares that all Trump voters are “white supremacists by default”

CNN is known for their pro-Democrat bias, but they have been laying it on rather thick recently. This is a larger attempt by liberals and some establishment conservatives to force out Donald Trump from the White House.

A recent segment on CNN reached an all-time low by calling all Trump supporters “white supremacists” in a report titled “‘White Supremacists by default’: How ordinary people made Charlottesville possible.”

CNN’s John Blake said during the segment, “It’s easy to focus on the angry white men in paramilitary gear who looked like they were mobilizing for a race war in the Virginia college town. But it’s the ordinary people — the voters who elected a reality TV star with a record of making racially insensitive comments, the people who move out of the neighborhood when people of color move in, the family members who ignore a relative’s anti-Semitism — who give these type of men room to operate.”

Political activist Fordham University professor Mark Naison was quoted, “We are a country with a few million passionate white supremacists — and tens of millions of white supremacists by default.” After comparing Trump voters to people who facilitated the Holocaust or the Rwandan genocide to happen, the report proceeded, “That was the twisted formula that made the Holocaust and Rwanda possible and allowed Jim Crow segregation to survive: Nice people looked the other way while those with an appetite for violence did the dirty work. You have to have millions of people who are willing to be bystanders, who push aside evidence of racism, Islamophobia or sexism. You can’t have one without the other.”

The CNN article finally concluded, “If you want to know why those white racists now feel so emboldened, it may help to look at all the ordinary people around you, your neighbors, your family members, your leaders. But first, start by looking at yourself.”