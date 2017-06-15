CNN Cuts Feed Immediately After Senator Reveals Sick Information About Hillary [VIDEO]

CNN lost credibility once again this week after cutting away from the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday immediately after Sen. Lindsey Graham raised concerns about Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

According to reports, Graham had just raised concerns about Mueller’s decision to hire an attorney from the Clinton Foundation to help out with the probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 when the feed was suddenly cut. He was questioning Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein at the time.

America took notice of the censorship:

CNN Cuts Feed After Senator Objects to Mueller Hiring Clinton Foundation Attorney What is this BS?! pic.twitter.com/ZDvpEZuGIA — Trump in 2020 (@GOPin2020) June 13, 2017

This comes at a time when Democrats are still actively accusing Trump of colluding with Russia, despite the fact that there is absolutely no evidence on the table to support this accusation.

Here’s an excerpt of Graham’s exchange with Rosenstein, in case you missed it:

Graham: Is giving political donations a reason to disqualify somebody for serving in the Special Counsel’s office?

Rosenstein: No, Senator, it is not a disqualification. It is not.

Graham: As a matter of fact, many states, the judges and prosecutors are actually elected. Donations are a part of that system, is that correct?

Rosenstein: Yes, that’s true.

Graham: Would it be a disqualification for somebody in the Special Counsel’s office who had represented Mrs. Clinton in the past to serve?

Rosenstein: You know, Senator, it would depend on facts and circumstances. As a general matter, I think the answer is no.

Graham: Isn’t that much closer to a conflict of interest?

Rosenstein: I don’t want to answer a hypothetical, Senator. Everybody needs to make a determination based on the facts and circumstances of the individual case.

Graham: How would you get it before the Special Counsel? What process could a member of the Senate use to inform the Special Counsel that you’d have a concern about hiring someone that represented Clinton?

Rosenstein: We have a process within the Department of Justice, Senator, so I would encourage you, if you have those concerns, to raise them with [former] Director Mueller or to raise them with me, and I’ll make sure —

Graham: So should I do it to you or to him?

Rosenstein: Well, you could do it to both.

Graham: Okay. That’s fair enough.

Rosenstein: And we have career —

Graham: And I don’t know if I’ll do that, but I’ve read some things that were — I don’t think donations are disqualifying at all, but if you represented the Clinton Foundation or Clinton herself, that would be disturbing to me, but I’ll take care of that.

That’s when CNN cut back to the studio in the middle of the questioning. What do you think? Is CNN clearly biased?