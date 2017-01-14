CNN Crumbling… Watch Kellyanne Destroy Anderson Cooper For Propagating Lies [VIDEO]

This week, Kellyanne Conway appeared on CNN in an interview with Anderson Cooper. The two had a very heated exchange over CNN’s role in pushing Buzzfeed’s unsubstantiated accusations about Trump hiring Russian prostitutes to pee on him. Even the New York Times and NBC admitted the story was tasteless and clearly fake news.

Conway accused CNN of pushing the narrative—a claim that Cooper vehemently denied.

“CNN is not BuzzFeed,” he said. “I just wish you guys would acknowledge it.”

“I know CNN is feeling the heat today,” Kellyanne pushed back.

“I think you guys are feeling the heat!” Cooper responded.

“If you couldn’t corroborate it, why would you even link to it?” Kellyanne demanded. “If cybersecurity were such a big priority to this administration and the Democratic Party and its apologists in the media, then why didn’t we do more about it over the last eight years?”

Watch the segment below and tell us what you think. Do you agree with Conway?