CNN Claims Holiday Classic “It’s A Wonderful Life” Is Inherently Sexist

Carol Costello, a writer on CNN, has claimed she has “cooled to classics like ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,” claiming that in a post Harvey Weinstein world, she can never again watch that movie “in the same way [she] did when [she] was a kid” because she keeps wondering if it is “inherently sexist.”

“And that’s a good thing,” she adds.

According to radical feminists, the classic Frank Capra film starring James Stewart and Donna Reed becomes part of a patriarchal plot to keep women subjected to men.

After all, “if gorgeous, brilliant Mary had never met her George Bailey,” she would have never ended up working in a library, Costello suggests. Poor Mary threw away a promising career with a lot of room for advancement as a librarian in order to marry the love of her live, she probably would have been better off working at the library right?

Those “old-fashioned songs, plays and ballets,” Costello says, “can influence the way kids think about gender roles,” and, therefore, maybe the whole lot should be thrown out in the name of a new, gender-neutral social engineering experiment.

“Perhaps it is time we retire these dinosaurs and bask in a brighter, more equitable future,” Costello writes.

Men and Women are two different genders, men are better than women at some things, women are better at men than some things, they are not the same. This is something we need to accept in 2017, gender roles do exist to a certain extent. Not like in the 1940’s, or in the 1800’s, but they exist. Women will always have more of an emotional connection to child rearing then men, men have more of an affinity for competition. These aren’t set in stone, there are exceptions, but lets stop pretending that these loosely defined gender roles are damaging to children.