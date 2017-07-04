CNN Brian Stelter Runs His Fat Mouth At Trump, Immediately Gets Shut Down With Epic Response

CNN’s media critic Brian Stelter has absolutely lost his mind over Trump’s tweeting. In fact, he’s lost all dignity over the matter—attempting to get the president’s account deactivated for allegedly breaking Twitter’s terms of service.

“Does Trump’s anti-CNN tweet violate Twitter’s terms? This is the ‘hateful conduct’ policy,” he tweeted, just two days ago.

Twitter replied to the comment six hours later, by telling CNN that the company reviewed the tweet in question, which features a WWE video that has been edited to show Trump beating up a man with a CNN logo on his face. Twitter studied the tweet for three main factors: the political context of the conversations surrounding the tweet, the various ways it could be interpreted and the lack of details in the tweet itself.

Of course, the president’s tweet—though aggressive—did not violate the policy enough to have his account shut down. Stelter will just have to keep crying a little bit longer.