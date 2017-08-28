CNN Alleges They Received A Message From God To The President, Here It Is

CNN has been blaming President Trump for using Hurricane Harvey as a distraction for a ‘news dump.’ CNN has been known to be a Fake News Network before, but this certainly takes the cake. President Donald Trump recently made his transgender rule more official, worked on getting rid of DACA, and even pardoned Joe Arpaio.

The storm has been downgraded to a class Category 2 storm. As specified by CNN’s Michael Smerconish, God is doing this on purpose to get back at our President. CNN thinks they are speaking for God now.

Smerconish tweeted, “”Harvey” downgrade to Cat 2 – God responds to Friday night news dump.”

Unfortunately for us, Smerconish wasn’t done. He continued, “There was big news from the White House. A hat trick of headlines… All of that coming after 6 p.m. while the Texas coast braced for the landing of a, then, Category 4 hurricane. If it was a deliberate attempt to bury the news in a storm, well, God had other plans as I tweeted before sunrise.”

According to him, God is a democrat. God also loves abortion, and CNN. This is disturbing. People responded to Smerconish’s absurd comments via Twitter.

One commenter wrote, “You are really deranged. One of the biggest Fakers.” “So what you saying is the poor people affected by this storm are unimportant now to you. Back to the business at hand,” wrote another.

Check out the video below: