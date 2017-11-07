Clumsy Daily Beast Journalist Reveals Rand Paul’s Home Address To The World After Assault

NEWS

by Kevin ago0

Over the summer, I’m sure a lot of you remember the GOP congressional baseball game, where a man open fire on republican law makers, Rand Paul was one of them, but he escaped injury. Just this past week however, Rand Paul broke five ribs in an apparent altercation with a neighbor.

It’s nice that journalists want to get the news out, but The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein probably should have redacted Paul’s home address from his Twitter post Monday, the senator’s been through enough without anyone else getting any ideas.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Well done Sam Stein, just in case narrowly escaping the shooting spree over summer, and being assaulted by his neighbor wasn’t enough, Paul now has to worry about more lunatics like the Antifa group, knowing his home address, and he has to worry about his families safety.

This goes to show the lack of care that goes into the reporting by the daily beast, especially when it concerns those on the other side of the political spectrum. Thoughts and prayers go out to Rand Paul and his family, and hopefully nothing comes from this carless mistake.

Related posts