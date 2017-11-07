Clumsy Daily Beast Journalist Reveals Rand Paul’s Home Address To The World After Assault

Over the summer, I’m sure a lot of you remember the GOP congressional baseball game, where a man open fire on republican law makers, Rand Paul was one of them, but he escaped injury. Just this past week however, Rand Paul broke five ribs in an apparent altercation with a neighbor.

It’s nice that journalists want to get the news out, but The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein probably should have redacted Paul’s home address from his Twitter post Monday, the senator’s been through enough without anyone else getting any ideas.

maybe redact Paul's home address… — Gabby Morrongiello (@gabriellahope_) November 6, 2017

No worries: I'm sure anyone else who wants to assault him will unsee the first one. https://t.co/yObexuPhxm — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) November 6, 2017

Our corrupt media continues to fail at the basics of journalism, but have you noticed ONLY when a Republican’s safety is at stake. https://t.co/Om3EMnmfqc — Google "CNN,175,Sue" (@NolteNC) November 6, 2017

Accidental??? Could there be a bigger ass? https://t.co/szfDz8vuFl — M (@MarySydu) November 7, 2017

Welp… I guess everyone now has Rand Paul's address. — JC (@JCrock_) November 6, 2017

@samstein Please tweet your home address so crazies can tackle you. My God. — Linda Deright (@LindaDeright) November 6, 2017

I was upset because a "news" agency posted a picture of his house….Now his address..@samstein Not too bright. https://t.co/bfib32U0ho — Terri Marsh (@TerriMarsh11) November 6, 2017

Let's make it even: release your own address. — Badzilla (@itsbuckyyoufool) November 7, 2017

Well done Sam Stein, just in case narrowly escaping the shooting spree over summer, and being assaulted by his neighbor wasn’t enough, Paul now has to worry about more lunatics like the Antifa group, knowing his home address, and he has to worry about his families safety.

This goes to show the lack of care that goes into the reporting by the daily beast, especially when it concerns those on the other side of the political spectrum. Thoughts and prayers go out to Rand Paul and his family, and hopefully nothing comes from this carless mistake.