Clooney Goes On A Rant Against Bannon : He’s A « Failed F**king Screenwriter » And …

Steven Bannon may have referred to himself as a “street fighter” but George Clooney is here to set the record straight. Recently Clooney referred to Bannon as a “failed f—ing screenwriter” in an aggressive rant.

On Friday at the Toronto International Film Festival, Clooney stated in an interview that “Steve Bannon is a failed f—ing screenwriter, and if you’ve ever read [his] screenplay, it’s unbelievable. Now, if he’d somehow managed miraculously to get that thing produced, he’d still be in Hollywood, still making movies and licking my ass to get me to do one of his stupid-ass screenplays.”

Clooney continued, “I like picking fights. I like that Breitbart News wants to have my head. I’d be ashamed 10 years from now if those weaselly little putzes, whose voices are getting a lot higher every week as this presidency starts to look worse and worse weren’t still [after me].”

“You know, they say I’m out of touch. You want to call me a Hollywood liberal? Come at me. I sold ladies shoes, I sold insurance door to door, I worked at an all-night liquor store, I cut tobacco for a living. I can change the fan belt on my car,” said the actor.

“I grew up in that world in Kentucky. I know every bit of that world, and I know my friends and what they believe. And I know this is not a moment in our history that we’ll look back and be proud of. So if I’m not standing on the side I believe to be right, I’d be ashamed,” Clooney concluded.

