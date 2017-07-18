The Clintons Are In Panic Mode After Another Body Was Discovered…

It seems like something out of a murder mystery. One day you publicly criticize the Clinton Foundation; the next, you’re dead.

According to reports, Klaus Eberwein, the director general of the Haitian government’s economic development agency was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head. The government has registered his death as a suicide, but many are speculating there is more to the picture than we’re being told.

The Haitian official was a “fierce critic of the Clinton Foundation’s activities on the Caribbean island.”

“The Clinton Foundation, they are criminals, they are thieves, they are liars, they are a disgrace,” Eberwein said at a protest outside the Clinton Foundation headquarters in Manhattan just one year ago. Eberwein was also due to appear before the Haitian Senate Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission where he was expected to testify on the foundation.

Eberwein’s family has told authorities the death was highly unexpected.