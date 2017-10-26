The Clintons Are In Deep S*it With What The Elites Are Planning For Them

As we all have read at this point, the Clintons are guilty of the same treachery that the Democratic party has been trying to pin on Trump since his election. Slowly buy surely, the mainstream media that just a year ago was lauding over Hilary Clinton, is now publishing story after story, linking her to the Uranium One scandal.

This suggests that the globalists in control of mass media are fixing to dump the Clintons much like how Harvey Weinstein was burned, albeit the latter for sexual improprieties instead of political scandals.

Just look at this article from The Hill demanding a “special counsel on Hillary Clinton’s Russia scandal:”

There was more than enough smoke for the FBI to investigate official government favors in exchange for big donations to the Clinton Foundation, but agents ran into a hyper-politicized Attorney General in Loretta Lynch, whose public integrity section said it ‘did not have enough evidence to move forward,’ according to Washington Post in October 2016.

Last week, blockbuster allegations surfaced in The Hill shedding light on what was happening inside the Obama administration and FBI while Russia was seeking control of massive amounts of our uranium supply. It turns out that the Obama administration inexplicably approved the uranium deal with Russia even though the FBI was investigating a massive corruption scheme that included bribery, extortion and other felonies involving Russia’s nuclear energy industry in the United States.

This is a huge problem for the Clintons. They have long been treated by the media as basically royalty, but with the Clintons being guilty of the same thing they are accusing Trump of doing, it looks like the media is willing to dump the Clintons in an effort to skewer Trump for the same crimes, in order to not play favorites.

We just don’t have any evidence yet of Trump doing anything illegal, but give it 2 weeks, and we will have a treasure trove of incriminating information against the Clintons.