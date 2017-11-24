Clinton: “There Are More White Supremacists And White Nationalists Than I Wish There Were In Our Country”

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has made an absurd statement about the social climate under the Trump administration, claiming that it’s more acceptable to make a racist statement under the Trump administration than it was perviously. Hillary might be just coming out from under her rock, because at no point in history was the general public more PC, but see what she had to say:

“I think there are people who are, unfortunately, kind of reverting back to rather virulent attitudes about race in part because I think that it’s become ‘politically acceptable,’ no longer politically correct to try to overcome our own feelings that often block us from seeing each other as fellow human beings,” Clinton said on the “Hugh Hewitt Show.”

“I think there has proven to be more white supremacists and white nationalists than I wish there were in our country, as we saw tragically in Charlottesville and other places,” she continued.

“And they have made common cause with the president’s agenda out of their own mouth that he is someone that they are counting on to promote it,” Clinton added.

Hillary Clinton is sadly mistaken on so many fronts. Like I aid earlier, in 2017, everything is considered offensive, if anything there has been far less inflammatory, openly racist speech, and actions in this day and age, everything is just online in an instant, so it may seem like it’s happening more often.

Just because the rally in Charlottesville for White Supremacists, doesn’t mean there are more white supremacists that exist, but just that it’s easier for them to get their message across online. In 2006, we didn’t have snapchat and Instagram video and we weren’t able to instantly connect with people. Now, if anybody sees a white supremacist rally in the park, they pul out snapchat and show their friends.