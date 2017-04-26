Clint Eastwood Just Received Terribly Tragic News… Please Pray For This Brave Patriot

In the liberal entertainment industry, celebrities who are brave enough to stand up for their conservative beliefs are few and far between. That’s why stars like Clinton Eastwood make such an impact when they speak out in defense of America.

This week, the renowned director announced that his next film will be about not submitting the radical Islamic terrorism. He is already facing immense backlash for his decision to focus his controversial film on the terror attack that occurred on a French Train in August 2015.

Eastwood plans to use the film as a tribute to the three brave men who stopped the attack and ultimately took the terrorist down. Americans Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, and Briton Chris Norman were on a train from Brussels to Paris when a terrorist entered a bathroom and came out with an AK47. The three brave men risked their lives to take the terrorist down before he could take any lives.

Eastwood is not afraid of criticism. He believes this is a story that needs to be told.

