Clint Eastwood Has Suffered A Tragic Loss, He Needs Our Prayers

It’s been a bittersweet year for Clint Eastwood. On one hand, his film American Sniper took box offices by storm and gained the support of patriots throughout the country. On the other hand, it has also made him the source of controversy.

Now, it appears that Clint Eastwood needs support from his fans more than ever after learning of the death of his good friend Geoffrey Lewis.

Lewis was frequently cast in Eastwood’s films, collaborating with him on seven in total. He died last week due to natural causes, at the age of 79 years old.

“I was very saddened by the news of Geoffrey’s passing,” Eastwood told reporters in a statement. “I worked with him on many films and thought he was a wonderful actor and a terrific performer. He had the most expressive face, which made working with him so fun. Geoffrey will be greatly missed.”

