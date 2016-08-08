Clint Eastwood Had Enough, Blows Up On Hillary And Obama… Liberals Are Furious

Recently, iconic Hollywood actor and director Clint Eastwood announced his support of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. He also expressed his lack of enthusiasm over the Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Eastwood claims Trump is “on to something because secretly everybody’s getting tired of political correctness, kissing up. That’s the kiss-ass generation we’re in right now. We’re really in a p***y generation. Everybody’s walking on eggshells. We see people accusing people of being racist and all kinds of stuff.”

“When I grew up, those things weren’t called racist,” he continued. “And then when I did ‘Gran Torino’ even my associate said, ‘This is a really good script, but it’s politically incorrect.’ And I said, ‘Good. Let me read it tonight.’ The next morning, I came in and I threw it on his desk and I said, ‘We’re starting this immediately.’”

Eastwood did acknowledge that Trump has a tendency to step out of line, but assured the public that this is only because Trump says what’s on his mind.

Eastwood then shared some of his own ideas for America.

“I’d say get to work and start being more understanding of everybody—instead of calling everybody names, start being more understanding,” he concluded. “But get in there and get it done. Kick ass and take names. And this may be my dad talking, but don’t spend what you don’t have. That’s why we’re in the position we are in right now. That’s why people are saying, ‘Why should I work? I’ll get something for nothing, maybe.’”

