Clint Eastwood Destroys PC Libs With Brutal Wakeup Call They Can’t Ignore

Conservative Hollywood icon Clinton Eastwood has been one of the few A-listers who are bold enough to voice his political opinions. He proved this once again at France’s prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

“It was far-out at that time, so I brought it to [director] Don Siegel, and he liked it,” Eastwood said of ‘Dirty Harry’ Sunday at the event. “A lot of people thought it was politically incorrect. That was at the beginning of the era that we’re in now with political correctness. We are killing ourselves, we’ve lost our sense of humor. But I thought it was interesting and it was daring.”

If critics found ‘Dirty Harry’ so controversial, we can only imagine what they thought of ‘Gran Torino.’ There is no question that the ultra-sensitive would find the film offensive.

Eastwood’s latest project is “The 15:17 to Paris,” which tells the story of the three American heroes who stopped a terror attack on a train in Paris in 2015.