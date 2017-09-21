City Couldn’t Let Veterans Without Homes, So They Built Tiny Houses And Gave Them For FREE

Missouri looks like they are on the right track to solving the homeless epidemic that is smothering our country right now. An organization that goes by the name of Veterans Community Project has devised a plan that is both affordable and liberating.

Military veterans account for a substantial portion of homeless people in our country. It is heartbreaking that these men and women who have sacrificed their lives trying to protect this great country are now living on the streets.

Veterans Community Project, otherwise known as VCP, was founded by three veterans who dealt with the consequences of having been at war and then coming back and having to deal with every day life.

VCP has built at least fifty tiny houses spread out over four acres that will hopefully accommodate these veterans for free. They will also receive job training and peer counseling to help them be reintroduced back into the community.

The Veterans Community Project’s website states, “The goal would be to get veterans straight off the streets and hand them the keys to their full furnished tiny house (stocked with food), without the veteran having to go through the hassles of waiting for gas, electric, deposits, inspections, and voucher processes. We would then stabilize them to educate and support them on reintegrating into society all while treating and addressing their housing barriers as we move them into permanent housing.”

Chris Lawrence, who runs 2x4s For Home and is helping to provide lumber, stated, “We do this on weekends, holidays, evenings, whenever we can. We’re just trying to help make a difference. Little by little, one board at a time.”

He continued, “Going from extreme isolation to extreme socialization can be very overwhelming and cause unwanted outcomes. We believe that handing the veteran the keys to their own home and letting them socialize at their own pace is key to a successful outcome.”

VCP began this project in 2015 and their end date is set for winter of 2017.

Although no veteran can truly every be repaid for their services, this is truly inspiring and shows true respect for our military.

