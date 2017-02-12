Citizens Demand California Senator Go To Jail After Admitting 1/2 His Family Is Illegal

According to shocking new reports, the California state senator who introduced legislation to make his state a “sanctuary state” just admitted that “half” of his family is in America illegally. Senate President Pro Tem Kevin De Leon made the claim while speaking to legislators on Tuesday.

“I can tell you half of my family would be eligible for deportation under the executive order, because if they got a false Social Security card, if they got a false identification, if they got a false driver’s license prior to us passing AB60 (the sanctuary state bill), if they got a false green card, and anyone who has family members—you know—who are undocumented knows that almost entirely everybody has secured some sort of false identification,” he commented, before adding, “That’s what you need to survive, to work. They are eligible for massive deportation.”

“We need to bring our communities together irrespective of legal status,” he added. “And we need to, first and foremost, keep our communities safe. Gotta make them safe.”

Understandably, many Americans were outraged that a senator was admitting he has personal knowledge of people breaking immigration law. It didn’t take long for social media to erupt with criticisms.

“By admitting half his family is in US illegally and using falsified documents, CA President Pro Tem Kevin De Leon should be arrested,” @futureicon commented.

“Arrest Kevin De Leon’s family. Fake social security cards, fake everything, here illegally,” @AnotherRunner1 added.

“According to @CAproTem Kevin De Leon, it’s just fine to commit Identity Theft. Just fine,” @TexaninExileCA wrote.

