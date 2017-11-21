Church Sends The Ultimate Warning: “We Are Armed And Ready To Use Deadly Force”

If you were thinking about engaging in a violent act against the Tampa Bay Church in Hillsborough County, think again, because they will not be turning the other cheek in the event of violent action.

So says a sign at the church, at 3738 River International Drive in Tampa, that delivers a stark warning to anyone thinking of wreaking havoc.

“PLEASE KNOW THIS IS NOT A GUN FREE ZONE,” it reads. “WE ARE HEAVILY ARMED — ANY ATTEMPT WILL BE DEALT WITH DEADLY FORCE — YES WE ARE A CHURCH AND WE WILL PROTECT OUR PEOPLE.”

The message is signed “THE PASTORS.”

The sign was put up on the 21 year-old church about a year ago says one of the pastors.

It recently picked up steam on social media however when Senior Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne posted a picture of the sign in response to the shooting at the Sutherland Texas Church that left over 20 dead.

“It is a deterrent,” said Hawes, 37, who has been at the church for the past 15 years. “Look at what is going on. In the past two months, look at what happened in Texas. Look at what happened in Las Vegas. Because we are a church that is on television, we are very involved in the community. We want people to know that this is a safe zone.”

Hawes, who is at church every Sunday has a license to concealed carry and says several other members other congregation do as well and are ready to use deadly force whenever necessary.

“If you walk through the door with the intention to harm, that sign serves as a deterrent to you,” said Hawes. “We are not a soft target. People here will defend their families.”

“I think just collectively, we pay very close attention,” he added. “Look at Seminole Heights. Someone is murdering people. This stuff is happening all the time. Do you wait for another shooting to take precautions?”