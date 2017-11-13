Church Allows Illegal Immigrants, But City Asks To Stop Feeding The Homeless

A Malibu, California church that has been providing home cooked meals to the homeless is being asked to close it’s doors by the city, the reason why? The city is arguing that it’s exacerbating the issue of homelessness, but making the church a safe haven for illegal immigrants isn’t making existing problems worse?

Every week on Wednesday, since 2014, the Malibu United Methodist Church has been making home cooked meals for the homeless and they serve on average anywhere from 70-90 people.

“Yeah, it’s a safe place here and everybody is welcome,” said Micah Johnson, who said the program has really helped him out. “The food is really good. It is home cooked and a lot of TLC involved.”

“I’m still currently, don’t have a place to live,” he said. “But I have a job now so first things first.”

Out of the blue, the City of Malibu sent an email to the church asking representatives to attend a meeting, which they did. Much to their surprise, at that meeting, they were asked to stop feeding the homeless in the area after Thanksgiving.

“We were asked, very succinctly,” said Dawn Randall who volunteers with the church. “They claim we are responsible for increasing the homelessness.”

“I think many of them eat out of dumpsters and trash cans when they are not eating with us,’ said Kay Gabbard, who works at the church.

The members of the church argue that it’s more than just the food, it’s a place of community for those trying to get back on their feet.

“We can’t pretend like it doesn’t exist in our backyard. We can’t pretend like it only exists outside of Malibu,” said Gabbard.

“As many individuals as we see and get to know, there’s that many stories,” said Randall.

“They keep me accountable. Because when you are homeless it is really easy to slip off and become jaded, if you will, and the church has really been helpful and keeping my spirits up,” he said.