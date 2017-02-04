Chuck Schummer Was Just Humiliated So Bad About Islamic Extremism He May Never Be Able To Show His Face Again

In an interview with Breitbart White House Deputy Assistant Dr. Sebastian Gorka crushed Chuck Schumer on his idiotic ISIS comments. Schumer argued that Trump’s immigration policy will help fuel ISIS. Gorka called this idea ‘absolutely absurd’.

Gorka stated, “The idea that any executive order, any government document, lessens or increases the hatred of the Islamist jihadis for America simply means you do not understand the threat.”

Gorka explained to the liberal that, “We are still infidels, whoever the president is, and whatever executive orders are signed. The idea that suddenly ISIS will be nice to us, if we behave a certain way – that makes our government hostage to these maniacs, and that will never happend.”

Gorka then criticized liberals for following their emotions instead of using facts. “It’s not about truth. It’s not about facts. The real fake news is coming from those organs, and they’re not interested in national security; they’re interested in narrative. Those days are over.”

Gorka wrapped it all up with, “I’m just going to reiterate what our press secretary, Sean Spicer, said in his masterful press seminar yesterday. He said, “Look, there is a new President. And if you have fundamental issues with his policies, you may wish to rethink your place in his government. This is the Commander-in-Chief, and he has certain policies he will execute. That is something you need to take seriously, whichever agency you work in.”

How much do you love Gorka for this?