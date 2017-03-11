Chuck Schumer Launches Massive Campaign To Bring Trump Down: ‘There’s Nothing You Can Do About It’

Chuck Schumer has been very vocal in his opposition to President Donald Trump lately. Now, he’s arguing that there is no way Trump is going to get funding for the border wall without the support of Democrats. If he includes it in a bill with anything else, Schumer argues, he will torpedo it.

Schumer firmly believes that nothing Trump puts on the table will gain the support of the eight Democratic Senators he needs to fund the wall. But Mitch McConnell is aware of how much support there is for the wall, and you can be certain he will very likely side with Trump on this one.

Trump needs 60 Senate votes to fund construction of his wall along the Southern border. Unlike health care or tax reform, Republicans can’t use the budget process to push this measure through Congress. They need Democratic support. Schumer’s office plans to block any bill that put money into the wall, no matter what else is in the bill.

Schumer is clearly underestimating Trump, who is well aware that a fight is coming. If McConnell doesn’t stand up in favor of the measure, construction of the wall will likely still move forward.

“We have enough money to get a decent amount of the wall done in the first year,” one source claims. “We can reprioritize some funding with [the Department of Homeland Security].”

What do you think? Is Trump going to move forward with his wall no matter what?