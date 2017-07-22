Chuck Schumer Gets The Worst News Of His Career After Trying To Bring Trump Down

For the past few months, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has done everything he possibly can to discredit Donald Trump in an effort to get him impeached. Now, it appears his resentment is backfiring in a major way.

According to The Gateway Pundit, a new poll found that 37 percent of New Yorkers have an unfavorable opinion of Schumer—his lowest approval rating ever. On Thursday, the Siena College poll found that his favorability among New Yorkers is at its lowest point ever.

Like most Americans, New Yorkers are probably tired of watching Schumer bash Trump and refuse to work with Senate Republicans to fix Obamacare. Not to mention, Senate Democrats filibustered two-thirds of President Trump’s picks for his administration posts.

The new ratings come just one day after Schumer’s controversial rant about President Trump saying Republicans should let Obamacare fail.

“It’s hard to believe that he could say something like that,” Schumer said in response. “President Trump’s promise to let our health care system collapse is so, so wrong on three counts. It’s a failure morally, it’s a failure politically, and it’s a remarkable failure of presidential leadership.”

